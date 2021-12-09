Longtime favorite bar, The Marlin, broke a lot of hearts when it fell victim to Covid-19, but it wasn’t gone for too long. The Marlin has now reopened, and they are ready to bring live music back to Fairbanks weekly.
The prior owner, Rick Mensik, had to close up shop in May 2020 when the pandemic reduced the bar’s occupancy to less than 100%. He had been the owner for almost 20 years, and had a hard time closing down the business.
Many Fairbanksans missed The Marlin’s absence, and as Covid-19 died down, Nathan Davis felt it was time to bring it back to life. Davis purchased The Marlin and immediately got to work on obtaining licenses and supplies to open it back up.
“I just thought it was a classic of Fairbanks. It was one of those establishments that I went to when I was younger and it’s always been a great place for live music and we wanted to bring it back,” Davis said.
The Marlin will stay true to what it was before it closed and will still be a familiar place to Fairbanks locals even with the ownership change. Davis said that he hopes to keep the core vibe of The Marlin the same and is planning on doing only a few remodeling improvements just to keep things up to standard.
Opening night was Nov. 26 with John Shewfelt Jr. & Shot Time.
“Opening night was great,” Davis said. “A lot of the regulars showed up and we’re going to get the word out that we’re back and we hope it’ll continue to get better. But it went really well.”
Since they’ve been open, The Marlin has been packing their schedule with fun events. They’ve held multiple open mic nights, where customers can sign up to perform poems, instruments, dances, and more.
“The plan is always going to be for The Marlin to have live music every weekend if we can pull it off,” Davis said.
And so far, they have been pulling it off. The Marlin has had live music every weekend since they opened, with last week’s performances being Modern Natives, AKU-MATU, Jacob Bean, Bob Bashore and Jamery Larsson.
This weekend, Fairbanks cover band Firewall, is playing at 10 p.m. on Saturday at The Marlin. Firewall has often played at The Marlin, and drummer Jack Lanam said that they’ve always had a great experience there.
“The Marlin has always been one of those Fairbanks places that is about live music,” Lanam said. “We like to make sure that we’re supporting venues that hire live music.”
Firewall is planning on playing classic rock and 80s covers. They’ve got a new line up since they last played at The Marlin, and they’re excited to show off for a crowd this weekend.
Jeff Johnson, who is a founding member of Firewall, will be lead vocals as well as guitar. Jason Russell will be on bass. New member John Harvey will be playing keyboard, which is a new instrument for the band to have. And longtime singer, Joy Coon, has joined their vocals.
Lanam is honored to be playing with Coon. “We’re very fortunate to have someone with that pedigree singing for us. She’s got amazing pipes, so we’re really happy to have her.”
Firewall has also recently upgraded their equipment, so they’re ready to give their audience a refined and professional sound.
For more information or booking on Firewall, go to firewall907.com.
The Marlin’s hours are from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. There is a $5 cover for entry, and ID is required.