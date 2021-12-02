Fairbanks’s favorite ballet production is back from its hiatus after two years.
The North Star Ballet is excited to perform the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” which was an annual production until last year due to Covid. Last year would have been the 33rd production in a row.
The ballerinas are looking forward to the challenge of telling a story with just their body, attitude and movements, since they will all be wearing masks.
While there usually is two sets of cast that performs, “The Nutcracker” will only have one cast performing this year. There will be about 80 kids in this production. The older kids are actually performing multiple roles due to the small number that auditioned, said the ballet’s artistic director, Courtland Weaver.
This will be Weaver’s seventh time directing “The Nutcracker” here in Fairbanks. He knows this production like the back of his hand, and he is ecstatic to have the ballerinas back on stage performing it.
“I did my first production of “The Nutcracker” when I was 9 years old,” Weaver said. “I’ve been in over 27 different productions all over the country ... And the choreography is different for all of them.”
“The Nutcracker” here uses choreography written by Norman Shelburne. Shelburne set the first act in New York in 1892, “so it’s an Americanized version, but it is set in the exact same time that it would have been in Russia,” said Weaver. “Stylistically, it’s very classical.”
North Star Ballet student, Amber Cramer, will be starring as the Dewdrop Fairy for the first time. She’s been dancing since she was 3 years old, and has been performing in “The Nutcracker” since she was 8.
“I’m very honored and excited,” Cramer said about playing the Dewdrop Fairy. “I feel like all the teachers here have really prepared me throughout the years for a role like this.”
Cramer mentioned that it has been hard the past few years, with not being able to perform live and in the studio. It was difficult but she built up a lot of strength by practicing in the small space of my home, Cramer said.
It will feel good to be able to see the people in the audience and feel their presence as I’m performing, Cramer said about the upcoming production.
“The Nutcracker” will be at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, in Fairbanks.
“It’s a great production,” Weaver said. “It’s beautiful. All of the sets and costumes are stunning.”
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3rriU7t for $28 for general admission. Students and seniors can purchase tickets for $20, and children’s tickets are $12.