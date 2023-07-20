Eighteen young performers between the ages of 7 and 19 are in Alaska for the first time this week, introducing audiences to the joy of youth opera. They are members of Youth Opera of El Paso and will perform in Fairbanks twice.
An opera for children called “Brundibar” by Hans Krasa and Adolf Hoffmeister will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Davis Concert Hall. It’s one show only and about 50 minutes long with no intermission. Although posters list an admission fee, it is now a free performance.
The second opera is “The Theory of Relativity” at 7 p.m. Friday, also at Davis Concert Hall. This opera is about 70 minutes long without intermission. There is no admission fee. This show is for a more mature audience.
The group is excited to travel to the Fairbanks for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival and for the two performances.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Kimberley Nakamoto, who spearheads this trip north. “Some of these kids have never left El Paso.”
The group, established as a nonprofit in 2011 is from El Paso, Texas. The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival has been on their radar for quite some time due to connections with Fairbanks professionals like Jaunelle Celaire, a music professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“We’ve always wanted to come, it just wan’t the right time before,” Nakamoto said. “Now was the right time.”
Four or five of the young performers will participate in workshops offered during the festival.
“It is super awesome,” Nakamoto said. “For our kids that want to go on into college, what a thing for their resume.”
Experience through the youth opera program and now, through the festival, sets up young performers for future success, she said. Some program graduates have already gone on to continue their passion — one is studying voice at Purdue University. Another is majoring in voice at Lawrence University, another at Cornell University.
“Not every single child in Youth Opera El Paso goes on to study,” she said.
Some just participate because they love it. Youth Opera El Paso also offers a pop choir that is very popular.
“Last year, we did a whole unit on the music of Queen,” she said.
The program is changing misconceptions about youth opera.
“A lot of people feel like kids can’t handle the rigor,” she said. “We don’t find that to be the case.”
“There are three different kinds of children’s opera that we experience the most,” Nakamoto said.
The first is adults singing professional opera for youth. The second is family-style, a combination of adults and youth. The third is youth performing for youth.
“Instead of just being observers, they get hands on experience being in an opera,” she said. “It gives young audience members an opportunity to see themselves represented.”
It also helps take some of the fear factor out of opera.
“A lot of people are intimidated by opera,” she said. “It isn’t relevant to them. It was never meant to be that. Going to the opera used to be like going to the movies.
That was their movies. They’d go, there would be a different opera playing, they’d mingle with neighbors. It was a gathering place for the community.”
Opera, she said, tells stories about real people. It is storytelling by singing, in a larger format than singing in a recital or a choir concert, she added.
When young people can participate in opera, it becomes an art form they feel belongs to them, Nakamoto said.