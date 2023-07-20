Eighteen young performers between the ages of 7 and 19 are in Alaska for the first time this week, introducing audiences to the joy of youth opera. They are members of Youth Opera of El Paso and will perform in Fairbanks twice.

An opera for children called “Brundibar” by Hans Krasa and Adolf Hoffmeister will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Davis Concert Hall. It’s one show only and about 50 minutes long with no intermission. Although posters list an admission fee, it is now a free performance.

