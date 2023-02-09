Ice Fog Frenzy is a fundraiser held every other year by The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines. This year it will take place Feb. 18 at the Pioneer Park Civic Center. Attendees will be treated to a delicious meal, a performance by The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, and an auction which includes bidding on extraordinary items and not-to-be forgotten spectacular desserts. It is truly a special evening.
The theme is “Love Is In The Air,” so when you walk into the Civic Center you’ll be greeted with hearts and balloons. Fitting that theme, the Sweet Adelines will sing a variety of contemporary love songs.
It’s a big undertaking for the chorus and requires the help of every member. Preparations begin months ahead quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting and making jewelry created by our highly skilled artisans; some bake beautiful creations for the Spectacular Desserts portion of the auction; and some solicit businesses for monetary contributions, product donations and gift certificates. All of this work is done while the chorus performs throughout the year at community events such as The Goldpanners Midnight Sun Game, the Tanana Valley State Fair, the Heart Walk, Tanana Junior High Wrestling Tournament, and at the Fairbanks Rescue Mission and Pioneer Home.
A few of the auction items this year include grizzly bear framed prints by Charles Jeffery; an intricately knitted hat and mitten set by Sandy Dunkle; a silver cuff bracelet designed and made by Sweet Adeline Luanne Berline; a breath-taking queen-size “Shades of Blue” quilt made by Janice Cleworth; wine, chocolate and cosmetics gift baskets; an exquisite aquamarine and white gold woman’s ring; and elaborate, decadent desserts — carrot cake, macadamia nut pie, cinnamon rolls, cheesecake and cookies. And much more!
Tickets are $35 each and are available through AKtickets.com or by calling Carol Ann at 907-479-3356.
Carol Slater is a member of the Fairbanks Sweet Adelines.