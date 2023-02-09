Sweet Adelines

The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines are performing at Ice Fog Frenzy, Feb. 18 at the Pioneer Park Civic Center. Courtesy Sweet Adelines

Ice Fog Frenzy is a fundraiser held every other year by The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines. This year it will take place Feb. 18 at the Pioneer Park Civic Center. Attendees will be treated to a delicious meal, a performance by The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, and an auction which includes bidding on extraordinary items and not-to-be forgotten spectacular desserts. It is truly a special evening.

The theme is “Love Is In The Air,” so when you walk into the Civic Center you’ll be greeted with hearts and balloons. Fitting that theme, the Sweet Adelines will sing a variety of contemporary love songs.

Carol Slater is a member of the Fairbanks Sweet Adelines.