Sweet Adelines

Sweet Adelines will present a holiday concert as part of the new Music & More series. Whitney McLaren

 Whitney McLaren

Sweet Adelines will perform the 2022 holiday concert at the First United Methodist Church, the fifth performance of the series Music & More. The concert is 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the sanctuary at 915 Second Ave. in Fairbanks.

Admission is free, although donations are welcome.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.