Sweet Adelines will perform the 2022 holiday concert at the First United Methodist Church, the fifth performance of the series Music & More. The concert is 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the sanctuary at 915 Second Ave. in Fairbanks.
Admission is free, although donations are welcome.
Under the direction of Gayle Miller, the group will perform “The Wonders of Christmas,” to include holiday favorites like “Have A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Oh Holy Night,” “and “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”
Sweet Adelines — officially named the Fairbanks Frontier Chorus — is a member of the International Sweet Adelines. Members have been offering a cappella barbershop performances for more than 50 years.
They can often be spotted opening an athletic event, singing at the fairgrounds, encouraging walkers/runners as they hurry by during races, or celebrating the children’s Christmas tree lighting.
This is the fifth offering of the Music & More series, which features local artists providing family-oriented entertainment for all ages. Each month, watch for music, drama, dance or literary readings. Admission is free, although donations are accepted at the door.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.