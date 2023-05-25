Susan Grace, Fairbanks folk musician and songwriter, will honor Vera Alexander with songs and stories at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St. This free, monthly, hour-long “Last Friday Music at Raven Landing” event is sponsored by College Rotary. The public is welcome to this family-friendly event.
Alexander was the first woman to receive a Ph.D. from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which she earned in 1965. She was also the first dean of the College of Ocean Sciences and Fisheries. Alexander died recently at the age of 90.