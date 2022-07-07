The best thing about repeatable roguel-ike games is when everything clicks. All those middling runs where you got pulverized by the baddies are worth it when you score the perfect combination of equipment, abilities and luck for that all-powerful revenge tour.
Few games do it quite as well as Vampire Survivors, a trimmed-down rogue-like game that released into early access late last year at the bargain price of just $3 and has become a smash hit. In a world of games filled with complex systems and finely tuned controls, Vampire Survivors focuses on the fundamentals in an engrossing and addictive package.
Like with most other rogue-like games, you’ll be starting from scratch on each playthrough. You’ll start with just one character unlocked with a basic whip attack that’s a clear callback to the great Castlevania series and you’ll be set loose in a grassy field to kill waves of bats, skeletons, goblins and ghosts to collect weapons, skills and experience that improve your character for the run. None of that carries over on death but the coins you collect can be spent on permanent upgrades, and additional characters can be unlocked by freeing them from coffins and completing challenges.
It’s a pretty standard approach but it has a load of variety as well as plenty of little secrets — like weapon combos — that unfold as you continue to play through the game, making it possible for your power to escalate quickly in later rounds as you get a feel for what works well together.
The biggest twist on the whole formula, though, is that your inputs are pared down to just movement. Attacks and abilities will cast automatically with magic bolts seeking out the nearest enemy, the whip slashing left and right and fireballs shooting off at a random enemy.
While it feels bizarre at first to lose control of your attacks, it’s a necessary change as the game’s complexity, your abilities and the number of enemies on the screen can be so much that the only thing you can really focus on is moving.
As Vampire Survivors ramps up — you can have a maximum of six different attacks (from a planned total of 49) at any time that can be leveled up and combined with a variety of power-ups — the movement-focused gameplay not only makes sense but gives way to a satisfying flow as you dodge and weave through crowds of enemies to collect experience gems and chests.
Once you get a hang of the game, unlock some abilities and characters, the magic of Vampire Survivors really becomes clear as huge waves of enemies melt to your flurry of auto attacks. Over the course of each level, you’ll go from your piddling basic attack that might take out a bat or two to a veritable hurricane of scythes, magic bolts, magic tomes and ricocheting stars that carves through the hundreds of enemies on screen.
What has really kept me hooked with Vampire Survivors is that the developer is clearly having fun with it all. There’s plenty of nods to old classics like Castlevania littered throughout the game as well as more unique and fun characters like a priest who can summon damaging mine carts that shoot left to right, plowing through enemies, and a dog who ... farts flowers.
While Vampire Survivors is still in early access, meaning that there’s still more things to be added before it’s considered released, the developer has been adding new content and new characters on a regular basis. But what is here is already such a solid foundation that it really shouldn’t be overlooked at just a $3.
If You Play
Game: Vampire Survivors
Rating: 5 stars
Platforms: PC, Mac
Price: $3 (yes, really)
Release Date: Dec. 17, 2021