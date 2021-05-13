Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries are inviting local children and teens to participate in its 2021 Summer Reading Fun Program, “Reading Colors Your World.”
The free eight-week summer reading program includes reading or listening to books of the reader’s choice, weekly programs either outdoors or virtually, take home activities or crafts, and a take home fun bag. Children and teens who complete the program will earn a free book. Online registration begins May 17.
Call the Youth Services Department at the Noel Wien Library at 459-1052 or the North Pole Branch Library at 488-6101 for more information, or visit the library’s web page, fnsblibrary.org.