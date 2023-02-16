Students are invited to submit their artwork for the annual Up With Art 2023 exhibit at the Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park’s Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District-affiliated students in grades K-12 are invited to submit one work of art, that will be displayed throughout the month of March, in conjunction with National Youth Art Month.
This is an annual student art exhibit with community judges who will choose awardees to receive prizes from the Fairbanks Arts Association. It is also an opportunity for student artists to display their winning artwork in the mayor’d office for an entire year.
All students connected to the school district, including public schools, charter schools, B.E.S.T., etc, are encouraged to submit artwork. Up With Art celebrates the importance of art in the education system.
Art is vital to a complete education and is a powerful vehicle for expression, exploration and skill-building, according to Fairbanks Arts Association, which sponsors the exhibit.
Submissions must be registered online by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. There is no cost to enter artwork. The artwork can be made at home or in school in any of the following media: painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, print, mixed media, jewelry, fiber and photography. Questions can be directed to gallery@fairbanksarts.org.
Community judges will name awardees in these there categories for Kindergarten through eighth grade.
• Imagination: Where does your imagination take you? What kind of creatures, worlds, and things can you create in your mind? Is there an alternative world you’d like to go to, a fantastical animal you made up, or a crazy dinner you imagine your family eating?
• Stories: How can you tell a story or create a scene in your art? Are you inspired by movies, stories, or comic books? How could you recreate a favorite memory with your friend, create a scene from a story you read, or imagine something in the future you’d like to happen?
• Connection: What connections and relationships are important in your life? How do you connect with your community? Do you like spending time with your neighbors, your classmates, or your pet?
Guest artist judges will also recognize the following categories for eighth through 12th grade:
• Two-dimensional: Best of Show, 2nd Place, and 3rd Place
• Three-dimensional: Best of Show, 2nd Place, and 3rd Place
Artwork containing violence discriminatory content or inappropriate language will not be exhibited. Fairbanks Arts Association reserves the right to turn away artwork deemed inappropriate for exhibition in a K-12 student art show in the borough.
Full details and registration forms for teachers and students are available at fairbanksarts.org.