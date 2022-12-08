Student art

Jewelry by metalsmithing student Luanne Berline is ready to go on display at the annual art sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Fine Arts Center. Patricia Carlson, UAF Adjunct Instructor in Metalsmithing

Tis the season to buy local, and the annual student art sale at UAF makes it easy for one-stop-shop holiday buying. From noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Complex, the ceramics, printmaking and metalsmithing studios in the UAF Art Department will participate in the annual sale. Sales for each discipline will take place in their respective studio spaces. All three studios participating in the sale this year are located on the fourth floor in the Fine Arts Complex on the UAF Campus: Ceramics Studio Room #415, Printmaking Studio Room #406, and Metalsmithing Studio Room #403. The annual sale has been a tradition for over 20 years drawing crowds of hundreds to scope out new pieces made by students enrolled in the fall semester art courses.

“I love the energy and I can’t believe what our students accomplish each semester,” said Ellen Lopez, dean of the UAF College of Liberal Arts. “It’s a source of absolute pride and amazement.”

Sarah Manriquez is a public information officer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.