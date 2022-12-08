Tis the season to buy local, and the annual student art sale at UAF makes it easy for one-stop-shop holiday buying. From noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Complex, the ceramics, printmaking and metalsmithing studios in the UAF Art Department will participate in the annual sale. Sales for each discipline will take place in their respective studio spaces. All three studios participating in the sale this year are located on the fourth floor in the Fine Arts Complex on the UAF Campus: Ceramics Studio Room #415, Printmaking Studio Room #406, and Metalsmithing Studio Room #403. The annual sale has been a tradition for over 20 years drawing crowds of hundreds to scope out new pieces made by students enrolled in the fall semester art courses.
“I love the energy and I can’t believe what our students accomplish each semester,” said Ellen Lopez, dean of the UAF College of Liberal Arts. “It’s a source of absolute pride and amazement.”
The student art sale often features more than just student work too. In years previous, alumni and faculty have featured and sold work as a part of the sale as well including Todd Sherman, David Mollet, Karina Gomez, Jim Brashear, Arisa Sasaki and others.
This year the UAF Office of Sustainability will be joining the UAF student art sale in the Native Arts Studio, Room #301 with their De-Stress Fest and Campus Made Market. They will host crafts, snacks and focus on de-stressing. The UAF Free Store will have items available for upcycled gifts. There will be donated fabric to be used for zero-waste gift wrapping for new purchases made during the sale. And, the UAF Student Health and Counseling Center will be available with tips on destressing.
“As part of student engagement, we are concerned with student health and wellness,” said Christi Kemper, UAF sustainability coordinator in the Center for Student Engagement.
At this point during the semester, students are ramping up for finals before many head home for the holidays. Despite these programs being student-focused, they are open as a resource to the public and community members are encouraged to join in on the festivities.
The student art sale isn’t just a good value for community members but for students as well. All levels of students are encouraged to participate from beginners to advanced. And, this is often the very first time students are challenged to put a price on something they have created themselves. Learning to price your artwork is a critical and necessary skill for a working artist.
“It’s a good experience to get your work out there and seen by the public and the fact that it’s for sale allows others to put a value on it as well through purchasing the artwork,” said Todd Sherman, emeritus dean, and professor of art.
Parking on campus can be tricky. After 5 p.m., parking is free and people can park anywhere on campus regardless of the campus parking lot designations. Before 5 p.m., visitors must follow the parking guidelines and park in pay-by-plate designated lots if they don’t have a UAF parking decal already purchased. Some of the pay-by-plate designated lots are located within a good walking distance from the Fine Arts Complex where the student art sale will be held. However, there are shuttles available on campus from these lots that can take visitors to the Wood Center bus stop which is the closest stop on any route to the Fine Arts Complex.
Each studio should have access to a credit card reader for buyers but cash is king and if possible, is recommended.
Sarah Manriquez is a public information officer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.