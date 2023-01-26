Steve-O, the original “Jackass” and world-famous stuntman, is coming to Fairbanks in February as part of his bucket list tour. His multi-media comedy show features life-threatening stunts, triple X rated content and cute puppies.

“The show is in immaculate, explosive condition,” Steve-O said in a Zoom interview. “You guys are getting a finished, polished version of this show that I consider the crown jewel of my career.”