Steve-O, the original “Jackass” and world-famous stuntman, is coming to Fairbanks in February as part of his bucket list tour. His multi-media comedy show features life-threatening stunts, triple X rated content and cute puppies.
“The show is in immaculate, explosive condition,” Steve-O said in a Zoom interview. “You guys are getting a finished, polished version of this show that I consider the crown jewel of my career.”
It’s not his first visit to the Last Frontier. Steve-O has been to Alaska three times before, twice during his time on the TV show “Wildboyz” and once last year. He’s been everywhere and done pretty much everything, including swimming through ice slush naked, being chased by a grizzly bear, and dogsledding while wearing nothing but a cup.
“The items on my bucket list are sufficiently high level,” Steve-O said. “It’s not that I’m running out of time to be alive; it’s that I’m running out of time to keep doing the ridiculous jackass stuff that I do. It’s a little bit of a race against the clock to pull off the craziest stuff ever. You know, before I’m too old and its just creepy to watch me do it.”
Steve-O, who is 14 years sober, has a hit YouTube channel and a podcast, ”Wild Ride with Steve-O,” which has had multiple celebrity guests. Some of the biggest names appearing include Post Malone, Demi Lovato and Shaquille O’Neal.
“I think theres something legitimately primal about my comedy,” Steve-O said when asked about his show’s appeal. “The physical comedy and just the comedy in general, the idea of doing dumb dangerous stuff, it’s in our DNA to react to that. You know, cavemen, I’m sure, laughed at farts and stuff.”
Because of how dangerous his bucket list items are, many of them would be impossible to do live. To get around that, the multimedia show includes videos of his stunts as well as live performances, jokes and the aforementioned cute canines.
“During the animal lover section of my show, we’ll have an adoptable dog from a local shelter in Fairbanks come out with me,” Steve-O said. The tour staff has been helping animals find homes everywhere they’ve gone on the tour, he said.
The “Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour” performance on Feb. 3 at the Eagan Center in Anchorage is sold out. Tickets are available for the Feb. 4 show at Hering Auditorium in Fairbanks, online at www.steveo.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. The show is adult only (ages 18 and older) and contains sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use.
