The 2022 Legacy Lecture will honor businessman, legislator and University of Alaska Fairbanks alumnus Steve Frank at 7 p.m. June 6 at UAF’s Murie Building auditorium.
The annual Legacy Lecture celebrates UAF alumni who have made significant contributions to the community.
After graduating from UAF, Frank began his career as a banker, went into real estate and eventually pivoted to politics. He was elected to the Alaska House in 1984 and moved to the Senate in 1989, developing a reputation as a quiet, thoughtful and effective leader who would work across the aisle for the people he served.
The June event will feature a film about Frank’s life, followed by a conversation with Frank and a question-and-answer session, both led by veteran journalist Robert Hannon.
The Legacy Lecture is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. The event, which will be followed by a reception, will be livestreamed at media.uaf.edu. A video of the Legacy Lecture also will be posted afterward at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
For more information, contact Summer Sessions at 907-474-7021 or go online to www.uaf.edu/summer.