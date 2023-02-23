The Alaska State Council on the Arts (ASCA) invites artists of all ages to submit their design for the 2023 Artistic License Plate Competition. The winning design will be distributed and sold at DMVs across the state through 2027.
The spirit of the competition is to encourage creativity, celebrate unique experiences living in Alaska, and highlight the importance of engaging with art in our daily lives. The State Council on the Arts administers the competition in keeping with its mission to advance creativity as a core civic value and identity for Alaska.
Semi-finalists will receive a $250 honorarium, and the selected artist will be awarded $1,000. Additionally, applicants under the age of 18 are eligible for a $50 honorarium, awarded by grade level.
Deadline for applications is March 31. For more information visit /www.akarts.org/artisticlicenseplate.