North Star Ballet is twirling after receiving a top honor from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office. The school was recognized as the 2021 Alaska Outstanding Arts Organization under the Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards.
North Star Ballet Executive Director Samantha Reynolds called the recognition an honor.
“To be recognized as an outstanding arts organization on a state level is validation that our programs, our instructors’ expertise and dedication, our board’s support and governance have not gone unnoticed,” Reynolds said by email Wednesday.
The governor’s award recognizes that the ballet plays an integral part in the greater Fairbanks area.
“Most students go on to other careers, but their North Star experience gives them valuable preparation in understanding and appreciating the arts, as well as life skills such as time management, self-discipline, and teamwork,” the award states.
North Star Ballet launched in 1987 and over 35 years took a lead role in the Interior’s performing arts world. Today, it enrolls 200 students per semester, most of them 18 years or younger. The ballet’s Creative Movements program introduces between 85 and 105 children ages 4 to 7 to the world of dance each semester.
Reynolds said the ballet company offers a number of services, including creative movement classes for children as young as 4 years old and its core comprehensive eight-year ballet curriculum for students ages 8 and older.
Reynolds said auditions held over the past 35 years have introduced more than 90,000 students to ballet.
The school also offers contemporary dance training and more informal ballet classes for recreational dancers.
Reynolds said the only interruption to operations was been the pandemic during the 2020-2021 season, but the ballet managed to adapt gracefully. In-person performances were canceled in 2020 and spring 2021 but returned with an in-person all-masked “Nutcracker” later in 2021.
“North Star Ballet’s faculty pivoted quickly in the early days of the pandemic to offer classes via Zoom which ensured our students kept dancing, even if the circumstances were far less than ideal,” Reynolds said. “Then as the state started to open back up, we offered hybrid virtual/in-person classes to make sure we respected the different comfort levels of our families.”
The organization puts on two performances a year: An annual winter performance of “The Nutcracker” and its Spring Gala, showcasing “a range of pieces, from fairy tale ballets to contemporary choreography, always with a focus on attracting and educating young audiences.”
Artistic Director Courtland Weaver said the governor’s award is “a feather in our cap” and reflects the support shown by the Fairbanks community.
“Every investment in the North Star Ballet whether through tuition for children or corporate and individual support is important because we provide a very important service to this area,” Weaver said.
Weaver added the award reinforces the direction in which North Star Ballet leaps.
Reynolds and Weaver said a defining milestone for the organization came in 2017 when it moved from the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds to its current location in Artisan’s Courtyard on Westwood Way.
“Getting into Artisan’s Courtyard has really allowed us to increase the amount of classes we can offer and the rehearsal time for our company, as well as shorter preparation time,” Weaver said.
Going forward, Weaver said North Star Ballet would like to increase its presence in the schools and expand its offering in North Pole.
“It was really helpful before the pandemic, especially for creative movement and pre-ballet students because they don’t have to drive all the way to Fairbanks from North Pole or Eielson for a one hour class,” Weaver said.
Weaver also wants to collaborate with other local and state dance organizations, as well as make greater use of the space in Artisan’s Courtyard.
“At some point we will have to think about additional staff because we are getting close to capacity we can teach,” Weaver said.
Going forward, Reynolds said, the ballet intends to continue its role in the community.
“A vibrant arts community adds to the attractiveness of Fairbanks for residents, professionals, and businesses,” Reynolds said. “Arts education improves academic performance, sparks creativity, and encourages innovation in students.”