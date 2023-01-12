Bill Dwyer

Bill Dwyer is an accomplished stand-up comic performing in Fairbanks Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Fairbanks Funny Fest

 Fairbanks Funny Fest

The Fairbanks Funny Fest is back with the hilarious Bill Dwyer, tonight at The Spur, and Friday and Saturday at the Firehouse Theater in Goldie’s AK.

Join Fairbanks’ newest local comedians, fresh off their Funny Fest workshop, opening for Bill Dwyer. They’ve just finished a four-evening comedy workshop with guest instructor Dwyer and well-known Fairbanks duo Jerry Evans and Glenn Anderson.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.