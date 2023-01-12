The Fairbanks Funny Fest is back with the hilarious Bill Dwyer, tonight at The Spur, and Friday and Saturday at the Firehouse Theater in Goldie’s AK.
Join Fairbanks’ newest local comedians, fresh off their Funny Fest workshop, opening for Bill Dwyer. They’ve just finished a four-evening comedy workshop with guest instructor Dwyer and well-known Fairbanks duo Jerry Evans and Glenn Anderson.
Dwyer is an accomplished stand-up comic who has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn,” and his very own half-hour stand-up special “Comedy Central Presents: Bill Dwyer.” His takes on marriage, kids, and family are hip and sardonic. Yet, beneath likes a certain odd sweetness.
Dwyer has hosted GSN’s “I’ve Got A Secret,” Comedy Central’s “Battlebots,” Fox Sports’ Ultimate Fan League,” PAX-TV’s “Dirty Rotten Cheaters,” GSN’s “Extreme Dodgeball” and MTV’s “The 70s House (as mock game show host Bert Van Styles).
He has appeared on televisions shows including “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Ally McBEal.” He has appeared in forgettable films like “Ski School 2,” “The Bogus Witch Project,” and “What Planet Are You From?” Writing with sitcom star/television producer Christopher Titus, Dwyer co-created a show based on his stand-up comedy called “Back After this” for Sony Pictures Television.
A regular commentator on various cable shows, he is most often recognized for his work on VH1’s highly-rat4ed “I Love the…” series. Dwyer was last seen as a finalist on Season 4 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and starred in Cartoon Network’s live-action/animation hybrid series “Out of Jimmy’s Head.” He currently recurs as Valerie Bertinelli’s ex-husband on the TV Land sitcom “Hot in Cleveland.”
See Dwyer perform at 8 p.m. at The Spur on Thursday, Jan. 12; 8 p.m at Firehouse Theater, Goldie’s AK on Friday, Jan.13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.