Fourth of July weekend is coming at Interior Alaska with a bang as not one, not two, but six events are lined up to celebrate the Fourth.
From parades to picnics, here’s what you need to know to plan for a weekend of red, white and blue, and our nation’s Independence Day.
Fairbanks Independence Day Parade
• 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3
For the first time in more than 50 years, a Fourth of July parade will hit the streets of downtown.
Fairbanks resident Christine Robbins is organizing the event, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., and travels from Second Avenue to First Avenue then to Barnette Street. It’s free to attend and open to the public.
As of Wednesday, Robbins had almost 30 registrants entered with about 40 vehicles and floats, which she estimates to be about 150 people — so far. She’s still taking entries, and interested participants can reach Robbins at 907-378-8369. There is a flat entry fee of $100 per registrant.
Some of the participants so far include Smoky Bear, Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty, political figures, antique vehicles, local business entries, church and faith groups, and a military presence. The Fairbanks Litter Patrol volunteered to be last in the parade so they could clean streets as they participated.
“We’re going to have a really nice assortment of the community,” Robbins said.
Nenana 4th of July Festival
• 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3
The city of Nenana is hosting its 107th Independence Day celebration, with family events, races and contests starting at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown. Highlights of the day include former LA Clippers player and current vice president of the retired NBA players association, Steffond Johnson. Also making an appearance is Team Hollywood’s Peter Adams and storyteller Rhonda Lee.
An addition this year is a spaghetti cookoff. Rick and Kari Irish, owners of Roughwoods Inn in Nenana, are setting up the event in front of their cafe with the contest starting at 11:15 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m.
Two Rivers Happy Fourth of July Picnic
• 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4
Two Rivers is back with its annual celebration, a potluck picnic and day of games and family events starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at 25.5 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road at Pleasant Valley Store. It’s also the locally known “Taste of Two Rivers Potluck.” Events include kids games, a fruit pie contest, silent auction, music by DJ Vapor, and a series of highlander games. The day is free to attend and open to the public.
Ester Fourth of July Parade
• Noon Sunday, July 4
The Ester Fourth of July Parade returns this year, starting at noon Sunday, traveling from the Golden Eagle in downtown Ester to the Ester Community Park. Spectators can expect local politicians, Uncle Sam, musicians and all the quirk that Ester offers.
Healy parade
• 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4
Healy is going forward with its July Fourth celebration, a foot parade starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Otto Lake. To participate, email info@denalichamber.com. The parade will be immediately followed by the Healy Valley Lion’s Club community picnic.
Independence Day Festival and Picnic
• Noon Monday, July 5
As the city of North Pole decided not to host a parade this year, the North Pole Grange saw it as a community opportunity and stepped up to offer a day of celebrating, and they’re doing so with the city’s cooperation.
Festivities at the Grange, 2800 Grange Road, will include music, games, activities for kids, a barbecue contest and craft vendors. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and be smart in carpooling or walking to the event as parking limited. The festival is noon to 6 p.m. Monday.
You can read more about the day and get more information at www.grange.org/northpoleak6.
Contact Gary Black at 459-7504.