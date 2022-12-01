After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Northland Youth Choir will resume the annual Sing-It-Yourself performance of Handel’s Messiah.
The performance of the Messiah has changed hands a number of times in Fairbanks since the 1970s, including its direction by Gordon Wright, Charles Davis and Suzanne Sommerville. Now, the responsibility has passed to the Northland Youth Choir, of which Janice Trumbull is the director. Trumbull said she’s very excited and happy to be apart of the Messiah again.
On Dec. 3, anyone interested in singing the Messiah will come together at 2 p.m. to learn a few notes of the Messiah with the conductor and accompanist, Trumbull said.
After an hour, the group will take a break for cookies and socializing. At 3:30 p.m., singers will perform. If participants already have the score for the Messiah, they are encouraged to bring it. People are encouraged to attend as audience members then if they do not wish to sing along.
This year’s soloists include Thomas Gross, Jake Kincade, Mary Catherine Maroney, Erin Sasone and Janice Trumbull.
Another new aspect of this year’s Messiah is a play-it-yourself section of musicians. The group always has an organist and timpani, and now string and woodwind players are encouraged to play along as well. Trumbull says they warmly welcome all musicians.
This year, the performance will be conducted by Dr. Byron McGilvray, a choral conductor and teacher from Texas who visits Fairbanks each year for the Summer Arts Festival.
Northland Youth Choir is charging $5 per participant and audience member. Tickets can be purchased from onthestage.com or at the door.
Sing-It-Yourself Messiah will be at First Presbyterian Church, 547 7th Ave, on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. for singing participants and 3:30 p.m. for audience members.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com