Soloists in the Sing-It-Yourself Messiah

Soloists Jacob Kincaide, Erin Fasone, Janice Trumbull, Mary Catherine Moroney, Thomas Gross stand with conductor, Dr. Byron McGilvray.

Jaunelle Celaire

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Northland Youth Choir will resume the annual Sing-It-Yourself performance of Handel’s Messiah.

The performance of the Messiah has changed hands a number of times in Fairbanks since the 1970s, including its direction by Gordon Wright, Charles Davis and Suzanne Sommerville. Now, the responsibility has passed to the Northland Youth Choir, of which Janice Trumbull is the director. Trumbull said she’s very excited and happy to be apart of the Messiah again.

