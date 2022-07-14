It’s love and mishaps under the midnight sun as only the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre could do.

The company returns to the stage this summer with one of its most revered productions, the outdoors summer show at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a Shakespeare fan favorite, opens tonight for a three-week run, rain or shine.

“The story is understandable, the physical comedy is hilarious, the poetry is mesmerizing, and it most certainly takes place in the woods with faeries,” said stage director Carey Seward, a veteran of the Fairbanks theater scene. “It is Shakespeare’s most produced show through the last 400 years and with good reason. Everyone loves faeries and love.”

The story follows young lovers forced apart who flew into the nearby woods, only to fall under the spell of otherworldly creatures, who are having their own problems in their realm. This, however, is one of Shakespeare’s comedies, thereby ensuring the tale of a forest populated with mismatched lovers ends all well in love.

“Executive Director Emily Yates and I were talking about what to do this year, and it just seemed like a good year for a magical, fun comedy,” Seward said. “After the stress of the past few years, I thought a big community comedy that we could all work on together would be just the thing.”

The cast is large — it contains both Shakespeare theater veterans and newcomers to the acting world — and the production crew and volunteers put it together on a lean budget, Seward said. “This play is a ball of laughs, and it has been a joy to work on with this incredible team.”

The production is a traditional take on Shakespeare, with the play set in Athens, but it does have some Fairbanks flair, Seward said.

“I’ve worked with most everyone in the cast on other theatrical projects in the past, so it really is fun to bring it all together for this fun show,” she said. “It is so much fun to be back on stage, hearing the beautiful poetry of Shakespeare and creating magic together in the woods.”

Cast

Oberon/Theseus — Paul Adasiak

Titania/Hippolyta — Army Hunter

Puck/Philostrate — Colin Thelen

Peaseblossom — Remington Buckler

Cobweb — Jax Dinelt

Moth — Cherie Bowman

Mustardseed — Aila Standlee-Strom

Helena — AnnaKate Williams

Hermia — Amelia Cooper

Lysander — Ezra Adasiak

Demetrius — Alex Bengal

Peter Quince/Egeus — bd Rogers

Bottom the Weaver — David Fields

Flute the Bellowsmender — Freddy Gryder

Snout the Tinker — Nancy Fresco

Snug the Joiner — Turner Nolan

Starveling the Tailor — Augustin Standlee-Strom

Dog — Baxter Rutherford Seward III

Crew

Stage director — Carey Seward

Music director — Carolyn Yurkovich

Stage Manager — Turner Nolan

Set design/construction — bd Rogers and Colin Thelen

Prop design/construction — Nancy Fresco

Costume design/construction — Jacqueline Fischer

Assistant costume design — Emily Yates

If You Go

What: Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 14-31

Where: Outdoors at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus

Tickets: Adults $25; college students, seniors, military $20; ages 18 and younger admitted free. Tickets available online at fairbanksshakespeare.org or at the box office before showtime.

FYI: The performance should be considered rated PG and suitable for all ages.

Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.

