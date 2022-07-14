It’s love and mishaps under the midnight sun as only the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre could do.
The company returns to the stage this summer with one of its most revered productions, the outdoors summer show at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a Shakespeare fan favorite, opens tonight for a three-week run, rain or shine.
“The story is understandable, the physical comedy is hilarious, the poetry is mesmerizing, and it most certainly takes place in the woods with faeries,” said stage director Carey Seward, a veteran of the Fairbanks theater scene. “It is Shakespeare’s most produced show through the last 400 years and with good reason. Everyone loves faeries and love.”
The story follows young lovers forced apart who flew into the nearby woods, only to fall under the spell of otherworldly creatures, who are having their own problems in their realm. This, however, is one of Shakespeare’s comedies, thereby ensuring the tale of a forest populated with mismatched lovers ends all well in love.
“Executive Director Emily Yates and I were talking about what to do this year, and it just seemed like a good year for a magical, fun comedy,” Seward said. “After the stress of the past few years, I thought a big community comedy that we could all work on together would be just the thing.”
The cast is large — it contains both Shakespeare theater veterans and newcomers to the acting world — and the production crew and volunteers put it together on a lean budget, Seward said. “This play is a ball of laughs, and it has been a joy to work on with this incredible team.”
The production is a traditional take on Shakespeare, with the play set in Athens, but it does have some Fairbanks flair, Seward said.
“I’ve worked with most everyone in the cast on other theatrical projects in the past, so it really is fun to bring it all together for this fun show,” she said. “It is so much fun to be back on stage, hearing the beautiful poetry of Shakespeare and creating magic together in the woods.”
Cast
Oberon/Theseus — Paul Adasiak
Titania/Hippolyta — Army Hunter
Puck/Philostrate — Colin Thelen
Peaseblossom — Remington Buckler
Cobweb — Jax Dinelt
Moth — Cherie Bowman
Mustardseed — Aila Standlee-Strom
Helena — AnnaKate Williams
Hermia — Amelia Cooper
Lysander — Ezra Adasiak
Demetrius — Alex Bengal
Peter Quince/Egeus — bd Rogers
Bottom the Weaver — David Fields
Flute the Bellowsmender — Freddy Gryder
Snout the Tinker — Nancy Fresco
Snug the Joiner — Turner Nolan
Starveling the Tailor — Augustin Standlee-Strom
Dog — Baxter Rutherford Seward III
Crew
Stage director — Carey Seward
Music director — Carolyn Yurkovich
Stage Manager — Turner Nolan
Set design/construction — bd Rogers and Colin Thelen
Prop design/construction — Nancy Fresco
Costume design/construction — Jacqueline Fischer
Assistant costume design — Emily Yates
If You Go
What: Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 14-31
Where: Outdoors at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus
Tickets: Adults $25; college students, seniors, military $20; ages 18 and younger admitted free. Tickets available online at fairbanksshakespeare.org or at the box office before showtime.
FYI: The performance should be considered rated PG and suitable for all ages.