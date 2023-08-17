Next week’s performance of the marimba ensemble Serevende, as part of Music & More, marks the one-year anniversary of this monthly, family-oriented performance series at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church. It is also the first time a performance will be held on a Friday evening.
In the language of the Shona people of Zimbabwe, Serevende means “something that stays with you when it’s over” and that is what happens when these marimba players perform. The program begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the church sanctuary at 915 Second Ave.
According to a review of the Fairbanks-based musicians, “Outstanding marimba ensemble with Zimbabwean roots. A happy sound. Great musicians who show versatility by rotating among instruments and complementing each other’s sounds and rhythms. And not one piece of sheet music! Bravo!”
The Music & More series began in August 2022 with a performance by the Celtic band Raven Call. Since then, the monthly programs highlighted mostly local talent, including jazz, piano, vocal, comedy and other artists.
The church’s intent is to provide a performance space to support the Fairbanks community by offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages each month, according to a press release. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
Looking ahead, Carl Addington returns from a lengthy hiatus to perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 17. He performs finger style guitar and sings an eclectic mis of music, from Cole Porter and Duke Ellington to Pink Floyd and Son House.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 21, the UAF Mallet Percussion Ensemble, directed by Sean Dowgray, will perform.
