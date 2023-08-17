Next week’s performance of the marimba ensemble Serevende, as part of Music & More, marks the one-year anniversary of this monthly, family-oriented performance series at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church. It is also the first time a performance will be held on a Friday evening.

In the language of the Shona people of Zimbabwe, Serevende means “something that stays with you when it’s over” and that is what happens when these marimba players perform. The program begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the church sanctuary at 915 Second Ave.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.