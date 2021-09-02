The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on berries during family programs in September.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From Sept. 11-17, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, enter to win a prize, and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Sept. 18. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online.
At “Family Day: Berries” on Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m., visitors can meet berry experts, discover how to identify berry species, learn about berry science, and more. The event will be outside the museum. Masks are required on campus. There is no admission fee for children 14 and under at Family Days, thanks to support from TOTE.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.