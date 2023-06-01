The Sun Lit Music Fest is coming back this year for a highly anticipated day of good music, yummy food and community fun.

“The goal is to celebrate live music, celebrate summer in Fairbanks and just have a really good time,” said Keenan Hollister, owner of Pakalolo Supply Company. “We wanna be the kick off event at the beginning of June that just leads into all of the other fun parties that go on throughout the rest of the summer.”

