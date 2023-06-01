The Sun Lit Music Fest is coming back this year for a highly anticipated day of good music, yummy food and community fun.
“The goal is to celebrate live music, celebrate summer in Fairbanks and just have a really good time,” said Keenan Hollister, owner of Pakalolo Supply Company. “We wanna be the kick off event at the beginning of June that just leads into all of the other fun parties that go on throughout the rest of the summer.”
The fest is put on by Pakalolo Supply Co., a local cannabis store, but Sun Lit Music Fest is a cannabis-free event. However, they are partnering with Goldie’s and HooDoo, who will be selling alcohol at the event.
“We’re community members, we’re parents, we’re lifelong Fairbanksans and we wanna do something to give back to our community, just like any of the other businesses would,” Hollister said.
Headlining the event is Alternative Indie band Bikini Trill, back for a second year. They also invited their friends, Artikal Sound System, a Reggae band who will be opening for Fortunate Youth’s summer tour.
“Last year Bikini Trill came and just blew the roof off of the roofless place. I mean, they were just amazing. They kind of instantly became a Fairbanks favorite,” Hollister said. “And when they leave here, they’re going and playing at festivals with 10,000 people. So it’s kind of cool that they’re starting their summer tours here in Fairbanks.”
Along with great music, the festival will also feature local art, food and drink. The chamber of commerce will be selling rubber duckies, people can get henna tattoos, and Belly dancing group Jewels of the North as well as Aerialist group Golden Heart Performing Arts will be performing during the music.
“One of the coolest aspects, and we were complimented about this by bands last year, is that when they were walking around and wanted a beer, it was a HooDoo beer, and if they that they wanted whiskey it was Arctic Harvest Whiskey,” Hollister said. “And all of the food was local food trucks and pretty much everything that was served was made here in Fairbanks.”
Festival goers are encouraged to dress up and have fun with the whole thing — like a mini Coachella. People are also welcome to bring blankets and low-profile lawn chairs to set up in the field.
“Get weird with it, you know, be a unicorn, be a rainbow, be a big, giant floating sun! That’s the cool thing— we see that stuff happen in other places all the time, but living in Fairbanks, not so much,” Hollister said. “I think that the whole month of June in Fairbanks should be internationally known as the coolest place in the world you can be, because the sun doesn’t go down, and I don’t think people fully understand that.”
The festival also gives Goldpanner baseball fans the opportunity to see and be on the field before the season starts.
“To walk on the field feels very special because, you know, the midnight sun games are coming up shortly after and then the Goldpanner season starts just a few days later, so we’re really trying to encourage the community to come out. They can see the field and meet some of the Goldpanner players and people in the organization while they’re there.”
Something new this year will be the VIP Meet n Greet Smokin’ Session at Pakalolo. The bands playing at the fest will be at Pakalolo’s new on-site consumption lounge, and it’s a great opportunity for people to talk and get to know them.
“For people that are really into music or might be big fans of these bands, it’s a cool opportunity for them to kinda rub elbows with them. Get to chat them up, get an autograph, take a picture,” Hollister said. “It’s gonna be really cool because for the first time ever ... we get to invite people into a legal place where we’re allowed to serve people, over 21, cannabis.”
What makes this event particularly special is that there are only a few states across the country where an establishment like this is possible, and Pakalolo’s consumption center is one of two in Alaska. The VIP event will take place Friday, June 2, and tickets can be found online.
“The response from the community after year one was so positive. You know, either people came to have and had a good time, or they missed it and they heard about a good time,” Hollister said. “There’s been just so much more interest from the community and sponsorships; just ticket sales alone have shown that Fairbanks is very, very excited for this weekend.”
The festival is family friendly and everyone in the community is welcome to attend. However, because they are selling alcohol, only people over 21 can purchase tickets; minors can come with their parents.
Tickets range in price from $10 to $80 and can be purchased online at their Eventbrite page or in person at Pakalolo Supply Co., Goldies, or HooDoo Brewing Co. Children 10 and under are free.
The event will take place at Growden Park from noon to midnight Saturday, June 3. For more information visit the Sun Lit Festival Eventbrite page, or find them on facebook and instagram.