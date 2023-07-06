The second annual Chena Lake Art & Music Festival will take place this Saturday, July 8. The event is a collaboration between the Fairbanks Arts Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Department of Parks and Recreation.

The free event will be from 2-7 p.m. and will feature local art, live music, hands-on activities, delicious food and more. All ages are welcome and there will be special activities for kids and families.

