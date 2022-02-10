Pull out the kilts and call your favorite bonnie wee lass.
Scottish folk band Talisk is arriving in Fairbanks for a Saturday performance at the Pioneer Park Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m. The band is part of the season lineup for the Fairbanks Concert Association’s 2021-22 season.
The award-winning, Glasgow-based trio of Mohsen Amini, Graeme Armstrong and Benedict Morris fuse concertina, guitar and fiddle to produce a sound that has captivated audiences around the globe. The three master performers pour their energy into acoustic instruments for a foot-stomping, captivating live show, a release from the concert association said of the group.
Talisk’s third album, “Dawn,” will be released Friday, one day before the Pioneer Park performance.
World music magazine Songlines described Talisk as “incredibly infectious and endearing … fresh, invigorating, accomplished.”
Armstrong is the trio’s guitarist. Amini, described by the Scotsman as a “demon concertina player,” was named the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Musician of the Year in 2018. The most recent member to join the band is fiddle player Morris, BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year in 2019.
“With a new show, new album, new member and two years of planning, we are ready to give America all we’ve got and a tour you won’t forget,” Amini noted in the release.
Covid-19 protocols
Performance attendees 12 years and older must provide either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a negative test result within 72 hours of the show. Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.
All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances.
The requirements will remain in place while transmission levels in Fairbanks are high or substantial according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Tickets
Attendees can pick up their tickets in advance from the FCA office at 794 University Ave., Suite 104. Tickets can be pre-approved with proof of vaccination to avoid a long line in the lobby on the day of the show. Season subscriptions for three or more events are available at fairbanksconcert.org and by calling the FCA office 907-474-8081.