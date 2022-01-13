MTA Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves to grow talent, promote technology awareness and boost economic development and entrepreneurship throughout Alaska, has announced the opening of its scholarship program application period for 2022.
Each year, the foundation awards scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 to support honing technological, business and entrepreneurial skills. The program is designed to encourage individuals to pursue a variety of educational goals, including first time college students, returning students, students participating in a vocational program or homeschool program, or students pursuing professional development that leads to a degree or certification.
In 2021, $75,000 was awarded through the MTA Foundation Scholarship Program This year’s application period ends March 23. To apply, visit mtafoundation.org/scholarships.