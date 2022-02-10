The sun is coming back more each day, but the winter blues still linger heavily on the minds of Fairbanksans. There could be no better time to hit a favorite dive bar and dance away those winter blues to some loud, fast and aggressively fun punk music.
The Marlin Bar is hosting a night of punk Saturday with Modern Natives, The Dirty Heethuns, The Avery Wolves, and Flannels & Skanks. Hailing from all over the state, each band brings a unique subgenera of punk to the ticket.
“What’s really cool is all four bands bring something different to the table with regards to the style we all play,” Barbie Keller, drummer of The Avery Wolves, a Fairbanks-based psychobilly band, said about the show lineup for Saturday.
The Avery Wolves are a well-known name in the Fairbanks music scene, combining the high energy of punk with the musicality of oldies for the electric, rock-a-billy surf-sound known as “psychobilly.” The trio includes Keller on drums, Nathan Harris on upright bass and vocals, and guitarist Jeremy Larson.
Flannels & Skanks, based out of Anchorage,is a unique trio of “yard-core” punks, combining blues, bluegrass and punk. The trio includes Hunter Barnett on banjo, Adrien Parsons on mandolin and Alex Parsons on upright bass. Barnett and Adrien have played together for many years, founding Flannels & Skanks in 2019.
“We always wear flannels, and we always wear skanks (a dirty rag) around our necks,” Barnett explained the origin of the band name.
The four bands haven’t played on the same ticket before but some have crossed paths at past shows, and two bands share a member. Alex Parsons plays upright bass in The Dirty Heethuns as well.
Barnett said she is excited to play with “Fairbanks friends in their town,” and to play at the Marlin again. “We’ve played with the Avery Wolves at Six Mile Creek Whitewater & Bluegrass Festival last year. It was a blast!” Flannels & Skanks play with The Dirty Heethuns often since both are based in Anchorage, sharing a member and being friends.
Barnett and Keller noted the camaraderie between the bands, attending one another’s shows and dancing in the crowd.
“We’ve been long-time buddies with members of The Dirty Heethuns and Flannels & Skanks, and whenever we play shows in Anchorage, we almost always see them there, dancing, hanging out and showing support,” said Keller, reflecting on Saturday’s lineup.
“Our band hasn’t played with this lineup before, but most of us know each other and have watched each other perform, so we’re stoked.”
Modern Natives, a relatively new duo to Fairbanks, blend metal, rock, punk and pop with full power vocals from Savannah LaBua and meaningful lyrics from guitarist Dezy Hall. Freshest on the live music scene, they have already snuggled into the community bringing another subtle punk subgenera to Saturday’s show.
Keller showed excitement for the new duo to play at the show, “Even though Dez and Savannah haven’t been part of the Alaskan music scene for a long time, they are already ripping it up and have really helped in pushing live music in this town, which is so exciting.”
Flannels & Skanks and The Dirty Heethuns haven’t played with Modern Natives before, Barnett noted that they haven’t heard the new duo play yet, “I’m stoked to see what they have in store!”
Besides the music itself, the venue holds most of the power for setting the atmosphere of a show. The Marlin has always had a remarkable ability to bring Fairbanks together. “For decades, the Marlin has had a draw of bringing together an eclectic group of people who share a love of music,” said Keller.
Keller focused on the various types of people who make up a crowd as she noted what she looks forward to most on Saturday.
“Musicians, nonmusicians, old friends, new faces, all come together to enjoy the live music and the community it brings together. It’s not even necessarily that it’s a ‘punk’ show that is exciting, as much as it’s a bunch of people having a fun reason to hang out and enjoy each other’s company. It’s been that way for me since I was a teenager attending and playing at shows.”
The doors open at 9:30 with the show starting at 10 Saturday night. It costs $10 at the door and is 21 and older.
“We draw off the crowd’s energy, and so we like to rile up the crowd because it makes the show fun for us. Expect lots of energy for sure. It sometimes gets a little intense, but there are always people there who step in to make sure everyone’s ok and having a good time,” said Keller.
“At the very least, if you decide to come, you will definitely meet some upbeat, positive, and fun people all around.”
Contact Missy Ballinghoff at mballinghoff@newsminer.com.