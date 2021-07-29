Live theater is back in Fairbanks! We have left the couch; the cat is irritated at home. The only worry is if there is a Lear-esque thunderstorm overhead. While the world is far from normal, for one evening, we can revel in a vaccinated outing with a true celebration of Shakespeare.
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s “Twelfth Night” offers a joyful diversion to recover from the last few years. The only thing missing are the squirrels, who must still be under strict hunkering down mandates.
Don’t try to rationalize the plot for “Twelfth Night.” It’s implausible even by Shakespearean standards. Fraternal twins crash their ship at Illyria. Viola (Annabel Heyne) believing her brother dead, decides to dress as a man named Cesario and become a servant to Duke Orsino (Tom Robenolt). The duke is in love with Olivia (Flyn Ludington) who is in mourning following the death of her own brother and has eschewed any suitors. Orsino sends Viola as Cesario, now in love with Orsino, to woo Olivia on his behalf. Predictably, Olivia falls in love with Cesario, really Viola. Mix in a drunken uncle, a well-traveled jester and a persnickety servant with a misguided fashion sense and you have yourself a most silly Shakespearean play. Follow that? No worries if not, Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre will walk you through it.
Director Robenolt and this stellar cast are the best guides to navigate these farcical seas. His staging and orchestration of entrances and exits from all angles of the theater is perfectly timed. Robenolt has the capacity to create a consistent vision that makes Shakespeare understandable without shying away from the complexities of the language. What results is a cast that trusts the director’s approach. It shows both in how much fun they are having and in the attention to details. Watch Heyne’s forced bravado and slight awkwardness when Viola doesn’t quite know to act like a man or how Ludington changes the emotional tenor of a scene by slowing her reactions down or listen for the catch in Jared Olin’s (Sebastian) voice when he mourns for his sister he believes lost at sea. This is a thoroughly thought-out and nuanced staging of “Twelfth Night” with an entire cast performing at their very best.
Matthew Reckard as Olivia’s uncle Sir Toby Belch is spot-on perfect. Reckard can play broad comedy without overdoing it or relying too heavily on visual gimmicks. He would be a fantastic Falstaff in the Henry IVs. His partner in crime Shirley Hughes as Maria stole the show with her facial expressions and droll delivery. Hughes plays Maria with such delicious joy at creating merry pranks. Nick Nappo is the ideal choice for the jester, Feste. Few performers can do as much with body positioning and subtle movements as Nick can. Considering his marathon rotations during the Bardathon as well, this man really knows his Shakespeare.
What can’t be said about Bruce Hanson and Bruce Rogers’s performances as Sir Andrew Aguecheek and Malvolio, respectively? It wasn’t that long ago that these two shared the stage in Fairbanks Drama Association’s “Death of a Salesman.” Now in comedic roles, they equally excel. Hanson plays the hanger-on Aguecheek with such a commitment to full-body, innocent silliness that a character with few virtuous qualities becomes almost likeable. While Rogers gives layer upon layer to Malvolio making the cross-gartered servant someone to sympathize and hope his wish for revenge may someday be fulfilled.
“Twelfth Night” showcases the embarrassment of riches of theater talent here in Fairbanks. This is the ideal show to welcome back live theater. As strong as virtual theater has been, it can’t replace the live interaction with the audience and the physical comedy exhibited in this production. If you need an evening of laughter and a reminder of the best of Fairbanks theater, this is the show to see.
“Twelfth Night” runs through Aug. 8 outdoors at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Performance times vary depending on the day. See www.fairbanksshakespeare.org for times and ticket information.
Scott Wiser is a freelance writer who covers theater in the Fairbanks area.