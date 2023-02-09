‘The Mountaintop” is a fictional story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of his assassination on April 4, 1968. Written in 2009 by playwright Katori Hall, this story gives us a glimpse of the larger-than-life civil rights leader.
The work is based on Dr. King’s famous final speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” at the Bishop Charles Mason Temple on April 3, in which he states: “Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind.”
This power play explores what Hall’s real-life mother, Carrie Mae, might have said to Dr. King had she gotten the chance. Hall’s mother was denied the opportunity to attend this final oration by her mother for fear that the church would be bombed. In an interview with NPR, Hall recalls her mother’s deep regret at the lost opportunity.
Through the dialogue, we are reminded of the successes and efforts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Coming in from a stormy night, Dr. King orders room service. Carrie Mae, called “Camae,” is the seemingly ordinary maid who delivers coffee and a newspaper to the famous site of Dr. King’s assassination, room 306, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. The characters talk of the struggles of the civil rights movement and all the work ahead of them.
New director Diane “Bunny” Fleeks put together an entertaining, witty and heartfelt rendition of this work. This stellar production team and crew helped to keep us all in the moment. From the subtle but effective lighting design by Jas Stokes to the simple and elegant set design by Bill Wright, we were transported to that motel room. The show had historical accuracy from the most minor items, like the yellow Bic pens, to the larger items, like curtains. The set and dressing were enhanced by the scenic artistry of the great Greg Gustafson. Costumes by Brooke Brun were well matched to the cast and added to the overall effect and look of the show.
Both casts were well matched to their fellow cast members. Each set of actors had a different take on the work. They were two totally different but powerhouse performances by the main cast and understudy cast, which speaks to the creativity and organic nature of the director’s style. It is definitely worth going to watch both sets of actors.
The cast is filled with local favorites of the theater community on and off the stage. Both veteran LaQuita Deans and the new-to-FDA understudy Jameka Laché Horton bring the sassy Camae to life with full effect. They own their respective scenes with grace and honesty. Michael Hureaux’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shows his acting strength and charm. Understudy Willie Balckburn’s Dr. King provides a smooth and suave version of the famous man. Both actors present a relatable rendition of a man that is often treated as a saint.
Other than opening night jitters and a few missed cues from tech and actors, the show was engaging and moving. The one dark spot was the reading versus recitation of the final Dr. King monologue. This pulled the audience away from the show’s immersion and made us focus on the plight of being an actor and the challenges of memorizing this massive script.
The play is a triumph to Fairbanks stages. Bunny Feeks deserves accolades for bringing the meaningful show to the Fairbanks stage.
The audience on Friday’s opening night was engaged and sang out to the opening lines of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the black national anthem, and the civil rights movement anthem “We Shall Overcome.”
“Mountaintop” is a perfect way to celebrate Black History Month. It reminds us of how far we have come and pays homage to one of the people who got us here. It does not proselytize but states what life was like for people of color during the civil rights movement. It forces audiences to see our heroes as people, warts and all. This work needs to be seen by everyone.
There is a bit of coarse language that may not be suitable for younger audiences. For the next two weekends, audiences can see Laquita Deans and Micheal Hureaux perform in the 7:30 p.m. shows Fridays and Saturdays. Jameka Laché Horton and Willie Blackburn perform on the 2 p.m. Sunday matinee shows. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, military and UAF Students. Teens are $15, and youth are $10. Visit AKtickets.com or call 907-456-PLAY.
Gwendolyn P. Brazier is a musician, singer, teacher, actor and director living in Fairbanks.