‘The Mountaintop” is a fictional story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of his assassination on April 4, 1968. Written in 2009 by playwright Katori Hall, this story gives us a glimpse of the larger-than-life civil rights leader.

The work is based on Dr. King’s famous final speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” at the Bishop Charles Mason Temple on April 3, in which he states: “Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind.”

