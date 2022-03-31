Denali National Park

Alaska Geographic, in partnership with the National Park Service, invites the public to explore Alaska’s wild places with field course this summer. Courses are active learning experiences and are led by some of Alaska’s best scientists and naturalists. Courses include transportation, overnight accommodations and hearty meals. Professional development credit is also available.

Many courses are already sold out, however the following field courses and teacher workshops still have a few spaces:

May 31 to June 3: The Nature of Fire Teacher Workshop with Project Learning Tree

June 17-19: Wildflowers of Denali

June 24-26: Writing in the Footsteps of the Muries

July 1-4: Family Field Retreat

July 11-13: Geology of Denali

July 25-28: Project Learning Tree and the Global Climate Teacher Workshop

Aug. 12-14: Bears of Denali

Aug. 19–21: Wolves of Denali

Aug. 26-28: Ecology of Migratory Birds

For more information or to register, visit www.akgeo.org or email courses@alaskageographic.org with any questions.

Recommended for you