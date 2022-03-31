Alaska Geographic, in partnership with the National Park Service, invites the public to explore Alaska’s wild places with field course this summer. Courses are active learning experiences and are led by some of Alaska’s best scientists and naturalists. Courses include transportation, overnight accommodations and hearty meals. Professional development credit is also available.
Many courses are already sold out, however the following field courses and teacher workshops still have a few spaces:
May 31 to June 3: The Nature of Fire Teacher Workshop with Project Learning Tree
June 17-19: Wildflowers of Denali
June 24-26: Writing in the Footsteps of the Muries
July 1-4: Family Field Retreat
July 11-13: Geology of Denali
July 25-28: Project Learning Tree and the Global Climate Teacher Workshop
Aug. 12-14: Bears of Denali
Aug. 19–21: Wolves of Denali
Aug. 26-28: Ecology of Migratory Birds
For more information or to register, visit www.akgeo.org or email courses@alaskageographic.org with any questions.