Registration is open for the 2022 Alaska Master Gardeners Conference, scheduled for April 2 in Wasilla.
The conference is open to all gardeners and will focus on beginning and new-to-Alaska gardeners. The Mat-Su Master Gardeners Association will host the all-day event at Evangelo’s Restaurant, 2530 E. Parks Highway, Wasilla.
The lead speaker will be Melody Rose, from the Tennessee Cooperative Extension Service. Other speakers will talk about basic soils for gardening, best practices, indoor lighting techniques, integrated pest management, gardening apps and basics of growing fruits and flowers. The UAF Cooperative Extension Service also will share what gardening resources it offers.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with door prizes and local vendors on site. Lunch is included. Early bird registration of $60 is open until March 15. Regular registration is $75, and full refunds are available until March 26. Registration is limited to the first 100 people. Visit www.matsumastergardeners.com for more information or contact matsumastergardeners@gmail.com.
The master gardener program is affiliated with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.