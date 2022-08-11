Registration is open now for the 28th annual Beat Beethoven 5K, supporting the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.
The race starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Patty Center on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. The goal is to complete the 5K before the ending of Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony.” The symphony is approximately 31 minutes long.
Runners who finish before the end of the symphony will receive a voucher to any of next season’s concerts except the holiday concert.
Early bird registration is $30 through Aug. 20; standard registration is $35 from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4; late registration is $40 from Sept. 5-9; and race day registration is $45. For in-person registration on bib pickup day or race day, add $5 per registration. Online registration information can be found at fairbankssymphony.org.
T Shirts are available for the first 650 registrations. T-shirt and bib pickup is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at a location to be determined.
Runners, families, kids and babies in strollers with an adult are welcome. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
For more information, see the symphony’s website.