It’s hard to distinguish the line in Ree Nancarrow’s work where the dedicated botanist ends and the meticulous fiber artist begins. Her quilt pieces depict the natural world and its life cycles, often simultaneously zooming in to the microbial level and out to larger landscapes.

The Alaska artist’s work also often portrays the effects of climate change.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.