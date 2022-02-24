Alaska artists looking for a new way to display their art have a chance to showcase it in minted form. Ravn Alaska is seeking artists from around the state to design its next round of Commemorative Tokns. The $5 coins represent each of the 12 communities Ravn serves and funds Ravn Gives Back, the airline’s charitable giving program.
In 2022, designs for Tokns benefiting the following communities are being solicited: St. Paul Island, Unalakleet, Sand Point, Cold Bay, St. Marys and Aniak.
Each community will have 5,000 collectors Tokns minted. Since the program’s launch, 35,000 Tokns have been created, benefiting in-state communities like Tuluksak, which was affected by a fire that destroyed the village’s water purification system. Ravn partnered with Pepsi and Coca-Cola to donate and fly in over 6,000 pounds of drinkable water.
Selected artists will receive a $300 award. Candidates may apply online at ww.ravnalaska.com/help by submitting a portfolio or a link to their website. More information is available at www.ravnalaska.com/tokns.
Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across the state.