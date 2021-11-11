The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) Learning Inside Out Network (LION) will host the 9th annual Community of Writing (CoW) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20.
LION is co-hosting CoW on Zoom with the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living (IAC) for the second time. Hosts from the Noel Wien Library, NAACP, Big Brothers Big Sisters and UAF English Department are also participating.
CoW is a series of creative workshops that connect community members. Writers, visual artists and other storytellers will begin CoW with a mindful writing session led by Jody Hassel. Then participants will select two breakout rooms with choices that include meme making, an impromptu writing session with a photo prompt, a read and move session for younger storytellers and comic book making. CoW ends with an optional show and tell.
CoW also connects community members to projects led by LION, a grassroots group that creates community wellness projects and advocates for individuals and families affected by incarceration. During CoW, participants will learn about donating books to the Fairbanks Correctional Center (FCC) and about efforts to bring internet access to Alaska’s carceral facilities.
This year’s CoW theme is “mooshrooms.” Motifs of cows and fungi depict connections — between generations, between those inside and outside of Alaska’s facilities, and even between people and the natural world —b and the networked, technology-centered nature of life during the pandemic.