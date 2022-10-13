Classical with hints of comic — Alpin Hong’s combination of the two has made him a modern-day Pied Piper of the concert hall. Now the pianist is making a special trip to Alaska to help the Fairbanks Concert Association celebrate its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The commemorative concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.
The classically trained Hong is known for humorous and engaging performances that incorporate movie and video game soundtracks in his repertoire. During his first FCA performance, in 2010, his showmanship and ability to connect with an audience left a lasting impression. People still talk about the concert 12 years later.
“It’s amazing how many people have told me how excited they are to see Alpin again,” Marie Olesen said. Olesen is FCA’s new executive director.
“To be that excited after so many years — that says a lot.”
Dane Woolery was just 12 at the time of Hong’s first visit. When he heard about the Oct. 19 concert, he immediately made plans to attend, in part because of the pianist’s integration of formal fare and more-contemporary sounds.
“Here’s a guy who’s all the best parts of classical, and then you just start listening to ‘Star Wars’!” he said.
The enjoyment was mutual.
“After 12 years, two children, and a global pandemic, I am overjoyed to finally return to one of the most magical places I have ever had the privilege to visit,” Hong wrote in an open letter to Fairbanks fans. “The world has transformed in unthinkable ways, and in response I created my most dynamic concert experience ever to commemorate and celebrate with my Fairbanks family.”
The date and selection of a classical pianist are intentional. The concert that laid the groundwork for the creation of FCA took place Oct. 19, 1947, performed by pianist Maxim Schapiro.
Hong’s musical selections will honor the organization’s classical foundation, but he is also keen to ensure a future for classical music and the performing arts. An energetic advocate for music education, he has invited two area high school students to join him for part of the FCA concert. Hannah Sears, a West Valley High School senior, will play the trumpet, and Cody Webb, a junior at Lathrop High School, will play the clarinet.
Hong will also serve as accompanist to a short retrospective of the association’s early years that will open the second half of the show.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.