Classical with hints of comic — Alpin Hong’s combination of the two has made him a modern-day Pied Piper of the concert hall. Now the pianist is making a special trip to Alaska to help the Fairbanks Concert Association celebrate its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The commemorative concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.

The classically trained Hong is known for humorous and engaging performances that incorporate movie and video game soundtracks in his repertoire. During his first FCA performance, in 2010, his showmanship and ability to connect with an audience left a lasting impression. People still talk about the concert 12 years later.

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.