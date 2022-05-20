Documentary photographer James H. Barker of Fairbanks is the Rasmuson Foundation’s newly-named 2022 Distinguished Artist. The award, which includes a $40,000 endowment, honors a lifetime of creative excellence and outstanding contribution to the state’s arts and culture.
Barker is the 19th Alaskan named by the Rasmuson Foundation as a distinguished artist, and he’s the first photographer to receive the honor. According to the foundation, Barker spent a lifetime creating work described as “emotionally moving, accessible and revealing.”
Barker, who is known specifically for his extensive work among Alaska Native peoples, is surprised people even know who he is.
“My work is not really known by a lot of people,” he said. “And so, I just didn’t ever imagine this would happen.”
“It has been a real surprise,” the Fairbanks resident added. He said he and his wife, Robin, were not expecting the honor at all.
In 1965, Barker was employed by Washington State University as a research photographer.
“I was photographing hydroelectric dams, that sort of thing,” he said.
His job unexpectedly led him to photograph the Selma to Montgomery Civil Rights March in 1965, and that is when Barker realized his real passion was photographing people and not machines.
He was already leaning in that direction. In 1965, he hosted an exhibit at the San Francisco Art Museum about redevelopment of the area and how that effected people there. His first major ethnographic project focused open a family of 11 living on welfare.
“I thought, wait a minute, I need to know more, so I got a degree in anthropology,” he said.
But it was a trip to Bethel to visit his older brother that changed the direction of his work.
“I decided, well, I wanted to move there,” he said. “Just because of the extraordinary Native population there. I moved there in 1974.”
That’s also where he met his wife, who moved to Bethel from the East Coast.
From there, his life work really began. Barker’s extensive portfolio from southwest Alaska forms the heart of his body of work. He photographed everything from steam bathing to Russian Orthodox Slaviq (Christmas), salmon processing and public meetings. The prints that emerged from his darkroom create a visual story for books, homes, museums, galleries, public service flyers and state buildings, according to the Rasmuson Foundation.
“His photographs are visual vignettes, capturing intimate moments that we normally never get to share,” said Diane Kaplan, Rasmuson Foundation president and CEO. “Whether he takes us to a seal hunt on the Bering Sea or a research trip to Antarctica, he finds beauty and reveals something universal in us all.”
In 1987, he moved to the Interior and taught photography at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
His photographs of Yup’ik dance made over the decades became the award-winning “Yupiit Yuraryarairt/Yup’ik Ways of Dancing.” Another book, “Always Getting Ready/Upterllainarluta,” written with Robin, made it into the hands of President Bill Clinton, a gift from the Alaska Federation of Natives. Twice the National Science Foundation accepted Barker into its Antarctic Artists and Writers Program, and those photographs have long been exhibited at McMurdo Station. The early Selma photographs landed in the Rosa Parks Museum and the Steven Kasher Gallery in New York City.
Barker was also honored with the Alaska Governor’s Award in the Humanities and Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Cama-i Dance Festival and the Alaska Press Club.
The distinguished artist award is part of the Rasmuson Foundation’s Individual Artist Awards. The remaining 2022 awards — 25 project awards and 10 fellowships — will be announced in the fall. Honorees are selected by a panel of Alaska artists and art experts.