Best of Show in “Rarefied Light” went to Alice Baily of Fairbanks for “Rock Salt.”

The Fairbanks Arts Association is opening the largest juried photography exhibition in the state, “Rarefied Light,” sponsored by the Alaska Photographic Center.

The Alaska Photographic Center received 460 entries by 70 artists this year. Guest juror Dan Burkholder selected 55 photographs by 43 artists to include in the 2022 exhibition, nine of whom are Interior artists. Best of Show was awarded to Alice Baily of Fairbanks for “Rock Salt.” In addition, Burkholder chose five pieces for Honorable Mention awards: