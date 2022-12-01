The Fairbanks Arts Association is opening the largest juried photography exhibition in the state, “Rarefied Light,” sponsored by the Alaska Photographic Center.
The Alaska Photographic Center received 460 entries by 70 artists this year. Guest juror Dan Burkholder selected 55 photographs by 43 artists to include in the 2022 exhibition, nine of whom are Interior artists. Best of Show was awarded to Alice Baily of Fairbanks for “Rock Salt.” In addition, Burkholder chose five pieces for Honorable Mention awards:
• Susan Andrews of Fairbanks for “Summer’s Celebration”
• Susan Biggs of Soldotna for “Birthday Friends”
• Johanna Grasso of Anchorage for “Innocence”
• Andrea Jacobson of Anchorage for “Light in the Forest”
• Joseph Kashi of Soldotna for “At Soldotna Airport — Autumn”
“Rarefied Light” is on view in the Bear Gallery through Dec. 23. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Friday for First Friday.
“Rarefied Light” is funded in part by a grant from the Alaska State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. The exhibition is free and open to the public.