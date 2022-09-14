Sean Dowgray

Sean Dowgray performs “Nitrogen Cycles” at Arctic Fest at Pioneer Park.

Photo by Gareth O’Neil

 Photo by Gareth O’Neil

The Circumpolar Music Series continues this week with Sean Dowgray presenting excerpts of his work “Nitrogen Cycles” as part of the transdisciplinary collaboration “In A Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories.”

Founded in 2008 by the Bonanza Creek Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) in Fairbanks, the “In a Time of Change” (ITOC) program facilitates and produces transdisciplinary events and exhibits focused on social-ecological themes, including climate change, wildfire, predator control and the role of microbes in environmental health. Dowgray’s performance is 1 p.m. Thursday in Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

