The Circumpolar Music Series continues this week with Sean Dowgray presenting excerpts of his work “Nitrogen Cycles” as part of the transdisciplinary collaboration “In A Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories.”
Founded in 2008 by the Bonanza Creek Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) in Fairbanks, the "In a Time of Change" (ITOC) program facilitates and produces transdisciplinary events and exhibits focused on social-ecological themes, including climate change, wildfire, predator control, and the role of microbes in environmental health. Dowgray's performance is 1 p.m. Thursday in Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Dowgray’s “Nitrogen Cycle” is inspired by the scientific work of Tamara Harms. In Harms' ITOC presentation, she discusses the importance of organic nitrogen to living things, that gaseous nitrogen contributes to climate warming and the ways in which analyzing nitrogen cycles can give us clues about environmental changes. The nitrogen cycle is invisible to us, and Harms notes a struggle in valuing "invisible" things. It is no surprise then that representing an invisible cycle would be a difficult thing to do musically, which led Dowgray to draw on one of the few recordings beyond the boreal forest.
He chose to use a recording of a tube atop a mountain activated by wind at the now-closed Chacaltaya ski resort in Bolivia. The ski resort is no longer in operation due to climate change. Now a ghost of its past, the tube atop the mountain whistles a foreboding message to the rest of us from the skies which no longer brings snowfall.
“I relate the tones from the wind hitting the tube to the possible messages embedded in Harms' analyses of the nitrogen cycle in the boreal forest,” Dowgray said. “Diurnal fluctuations in nitrogen are represented by the sounding of two streams (recorded both day and night) which fade in and out periodically.”
A storm is occasionally heard, which increases nitrogen in streams draining melting permafrost. Various percussion instruments sound off, representing the ways in which plants and bacteria make inert nitrogen available to animals. Sounds that can be heard in the piece include metal pipes, a vibraphone, the wind in trees, sounds from Ballaine Lake and the Chena River, a bowed cymbal, and more.
Dowgray is a classical percussionist specializing in modern and contemporary music. He has been featured as a soloist at the Oberlin Percussion Institute, the Percussive Art Society International Convention (PASIC), the WasteLAnd New Music Series, Harvard’s Institute for Advanced Learning, the SoundON New Music Festival, and Eureka! Musical Minds of California. Dowgray is currently the term assistant professor of percussion at UAF.
The Circumpolar Music Series is a new initiative led by the UAF Department of Music. CMS will annually showcase artists, scholars and musicians who identify with the circumpolar region of the world. All events will be held in the Charles Davis Concert Hall and are open and free to the public. In addition, events will also be live-streamed on the UAF Department of Music Youtube channel.
Sarah Manriquez is a public information officer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.