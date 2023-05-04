The Fairbanks Community Peace Choir invites the public to a spring concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 4448 Pikes Landing Road, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fairbanks building, across from the Princess Hotel.
The choir’s motto is to “create a culture of Peace through song.”
Gianna Drogheo will direct and Dr. Paul Krejci will accompany the choir and play his own selection as well. There will be special guest soloists. The choir will be performing a special tribute to composer Burt Bacharach, who died this spring.
Suggested donation is $10-$15 to help pay for music, director, accompanist and rehearsal space. Dessert for guests follows the concert.
For more info, call 907-451-8838 or see the group on Facebook as Fairbanks Peace Choir.