Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers

Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers perform at the 2018 Festival of Native Arts. Photo Courtesy of UAF

The Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers will perform at 1 p.m. today in Davis Concert Hall as a part of the Circumpolar Music Series presented by the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Department of Music. The event is free to all and will also be live-streamed on the music department’s Youtube channel for those unable to attend in person. You can watch the live stream of the performance at youtu.be/JjzTb0WOrfk.

The Circumpolar Music Series (CMS) is a new initiative led by the UAF Department of Music thanks to a donation through the UA Foundation. Beginning in fall 2022, CMS will annually showcase artists, scholars, and musicians who identify with the circumpolar region of the world. Through performances, lectures, and hands-on activities, distinct features of northern art and music will be shared and explored.

Sarah Manriquez is a public information officer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.