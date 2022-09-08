The Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers will perform at 1 p.m. today in Davis Concert Hall as a part of the Circumpolar Music Series presented by the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Department of Music. The event is free to all and will also be live-streamed on the music department’s Youtube channel for those unable to attend in person. You can watch the live stream of the performance at youtu.be/JjzTb0WOrfk.
The Circumpolar Music Series (CMS) is a new initiative led by the UAF Department of Music thanks to a donation through the UA Foundation. Beginning in fall 2022, CMS will annually showcase artists, scholars, and musicians who identify with the circumpolar region of the world. Through performances, lectures, and hands-on activities, distinct features of northern art and music will be shared and explored.
As part of the 2022 Circumpolar Music Series this fall, the Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers will perform. The Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers are residents of the Fairbanks area and were formed to preserve the culture and traditions of the Iñupiaq peoples through song and dance. The group’s name was inspired by the geographical location of the Golden Heart City; Fairbanks is in the Interior of Alaska and the name “Pavva” in Iñupiaq means “away from shore, landwards, toward the mountain.” The group chose this name because they live away from the Northern region where their parents and grandparents originally lived.
The Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers are no strangers to the stage. Performances include many Alaska Native cultural and non-Native events throughout Alaska including locations such as Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, North Pole, Nenana, Bethel and St. Marys. Members of the group have also performed in states such as California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Florida, Washington, Oklahoma, Utah, Maryland and Washington DC. International locations include Calgary, Malaysia, Iqaluit in Nunavut, Canada, and most recently in New Zealand. They have been filmed by many international film and TV companies such as BBC for the children’s program “Blue Peter,” Japanese TV about northern lights and Indigenous people, “CBS Morning News,” the “Today” show and others.
The group is growing to meet the desire to learn and preserve the Iñupiaq values and traditions. Sharing of songs and dances reflect the culture, traditions and heritage the Iñupiaq people passed down from generation to generation. One of the primary missions of the group is to ensure that the general public is educated about the culture, traditions and heritage of the Iñupiaq people. Sharing is one of the Iñupiaq values. Group members are able to live their traditional values when they perform and teach indigenous dance. As a community group, members range from infants to Elders, students to educators, sons and daughters. The group is led by Sean Asikluk Topkok and his wife, Amy Ahnaughuq Topkok.
Asikluk is the leader of the Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers. He has created songs and dances for the group to perform. The Topkok family is the beating heart of the group and can be seen in almost every photograph ever taken of the Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers. The Topkok family performed on behalf of Pavva at the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education (WIPCE) in 2014. Asikluk believes this is the first time an Alaska Native group has ever performed at WIPCE.
For more information about the Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers performance or the Circumpolar Music Series please contact department chair and professor of voice for the department music, Jaunelle Celaire, via email at uaf-music@alaska.edu or by phone at 907-474-7555.
Sarah Manriquez is a public information officer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.