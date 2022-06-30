July Fourth is a big holiday in Interior Alaska, regardless of the amount of daylight. Big fireworks displays generally aren’t the norm, but community events, potlucks and parades fill the day. Here’s your guide to the big events on Monday.
Fairbanks
The Fairbanks Independence Day Parade returns for its second year after making an impressive debut in 2021. Organized by Christine Robbins, the 2021 parade was a throwback to parades of days past in Fairbanks. The inaugural event saw more than 1,500 spectators on downtown streets and included about 150 floats and participants.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., and follows Second Avenue to First Avenue into downtown, ending at Barnette Street. It’s slated to last two hours.
“This year is set to be even bigger,” Robbins said in a release announcing the parade’s second year.
Ester
The Ester 4th of July Parade and Potluck Pig Roast is one of the quirkiest July Fourth events in the state. The parade route lines up in front of the Golden Eagle Saloon in downtown Ester and ends at the Ester Community Park, with a pig roast and community potluck starting at 1 p.m.
It’s all organized by the Ester Community Association. For complete details, see the Facebook page bit.ly/3y1Z58l.
Healy
The Fourth of July community parade in Healy begins at the Totem Inn at 11 a.m. and then travels down the Healy Spur Road to the Tri-Valley Community Center. Watch for friends and neighbors, trucks, horses, wagons and bicycles. It is sponsored by the Denali Chamber of Commerce.
Just Serve, a website dedicated to service projects, will partner with Neighbor to Neighbor to host a food drive during the Fourth of July parade destined for the Denali Borough Food Bank. Bring canned and dried food to the parade and volunteers walking with wagons will collect your donations. They are looking for canned meats, like tuna, chicken, spam, boxes of macaroni and cheese, canned soups, single pack oatmeal, canned fruits and vegetables, pancake mix, canned beans, pasta, spaghetti sauce, nuts and dried fruits.
Neighbor to Neighbor plans to hold four food drives every year: near Easter, on the Fourth of July, in the fall and at Christmas.
A free community Fourth of July barbecue follows at Otto Lake Park, thanks to the Healy Valley Lions Club. Barbecue begins at noon. Bring camp chairs. Sponsored by the Lions and a host of local businesses and agencies.
Military bash
Hosted by the Eielson FSS Outdoor Recreation and Eielson AFB Force Support Squadron, the 4th of July Bash at Birch Lake Military Rec Area starts at 10 a.m. and includes a day of mini-sports, a DJ, food and ice cream, swimming and paddling, and other holiday events. It’s open to DOD ID Card Holders and authorized guests.
North Pole
Pancake Feed: 8-10 a.m., Santa’s Senior Center, 101 E. Fifth Ave., North Pole. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee/tea. The suggested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 10 and under.
5K Fun Run: Wear red, white and blue and blast off at the start line. North Pole City Hall. Registration at 9 a.m. Start time: 10 a.m. Sponsored by North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce.
Fourth of July Festival and Picnic at North Pole Grange: Noon to 6 p.m. Come for food, fun, music, games, activities, kids games, races and craft vendors. Volunteers needed. Call 907-590-4780.
This event is for the whole family. Bring your own lawn chairs. Walk if you live nearby. Park at the middle school if you drive, then follow the sign to the Grange at 2800 Grange Road. Parking or drop-off for mobility impaired only.
Sponsored by the North Pole Grange and city of North Pole.
Nenana
108 years of tradition continues when Nenana celebrates the Fourth of July beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4. This is a day of family fun, races and contests, right in the middle of town.
Supported by the Nenana Ice Classic and generous donations from other organizations, businesses and individuals.
Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley
The Two Rivers & Pleasant Valley Community 4th of July Picnic starts at 11 a.m. Monday at the Pleasant Valley Community Association and includes a day of food, games, music, a silent auction, and a bouncy house and kids games.