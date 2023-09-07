A new episode of the Our People Speak YouTube series is released Friday.
A new episode of the Our People Speak YouTube series is released Friday.
The online series features elders and leaders from the Alaska Native community and highlights aspects of traditional Alaska Native culture.
The new episode, released at noon Friday, features Native storyteller Frank Yaska to discuss storytelling and its role in Interior Alaska’s cultures and values.
The online program is a collaboration by Denakkanaaga, Tanana Chiefs Conference, and Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center with support by Doyon, Ltd.
Episodes of OurPeopleSpeak are available to view on www.morristhompsoncenter.org.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.