The University of Alaska Fairbanks is putting its research on display next week with its annual open house touring programs and colleges at the university.
The arctic research-themed open house is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, on the university’s West Ridge. This year’s theme is “It’s an inspiring day in the neighborhood.” The event is free to attend, open to the public, and includes science displays and an ice cream social with the university’s vice chancellor for research.
Participating groups and colleges include Alaska Center for Energy & Power; Alaska EPSCoR; Alaska IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence; Alaska Satellite Facility; Alaska Sea Grant; Biomedical Learning and Student Training; College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences; College of Rural and Community Development; Geophysical Institute; Honors College; Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension; Institute of Arctic Biology; International Arctic Research Center; Large Animal Research Station/Animal Resources Center; map office; National Weather Service; One Health; and Toolik Field Station.
For more information about the 2022 Arctic Research Open House email UAF-Research@alaska.edu.