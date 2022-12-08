Christmas time

The Northland Youth Choir, Aurora Women’s Ensemble and Borealis Men’s Ensemble will perform their winter concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Davis Concert Hall, 1708 Tanana Loop, on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

Melissa Downs started the youth choir in 2000, and it is now run by Janice Trumball.

