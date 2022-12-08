The Northland Youth Choir, Aurora Women’s Ensemble and Borealis Men’s Ensemble will perform their winter concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Davis Concert Hall, 1708 Tanana Loop, on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
Melissa Downs started the youth choir in 2000, and it is now run by Janice Trumball.
The concert is titled “Once Upon a Christmas,” and the three groups will perform a selection of winter and holiday songs. At the end of the evening, all choirs will join together to sing “Silent Night.”
Tickets can be purchased for $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, military and children 12 and younger from bit.ly/3W1e6l2.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com