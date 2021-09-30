The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1960 Yukon Drive, is exploring the theme of bones during family programs in October.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From Oct. 9-15, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, enter to win a prize, and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Oct. 16. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online on Oct. 16.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.