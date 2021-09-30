Bones of the ancient

Pam Groves of the University of Alaska Fairbanks looks at bones of ancient creatures she has gathered over the years from northern rivers. The remains here include musk oxen, steppe bison and mammoth.

 Photo by Ned Rozell

The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1960 Yukon Drive, is exploring the theme of bones during family programs in October.

Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From Oct. 9-15, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, enter to win a prize, and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.

Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Oct. 16. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online on Oct. 16.

For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.