Little brown bat

A little brown bat photographed by biologist Jesika Reimer. J. Reimer photo

The University of Alaska Museum of the North is exploring bats during hands-on programs in October.

Families are invited to drop in with children 5 and younger at Early Explorers from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 14. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab and explore the galleries.