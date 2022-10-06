The University of Alaska Museum of the North is exploring bats during hands-on programs in October.
Families are invited to drop in with children 5 and younger at Early Explorers from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 14. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab and explore the galleries.
Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Drop in for activities and a themed scavenger hunt.
These programs are included with admission and are free for members. For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.