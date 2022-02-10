Nuvision Alaska is offering a scholarship opportunity for graduating high school students. Its essay challenge encourages graduating seniors to share their educational and personal goals. Six students will be selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship toward a college of their choice.
“We want students to really give thought to their future, financial planning and their individual path to financial success,” Nuvision CEO Roger Ballard said in a release announcing the scholarships. “We’re excited to continue this popular scholarship program that helps families early on, as having an understanding of personal finance provides foundational support as young Alaskans prepare for college life.”
Students are asked to apply a meaning to financial success and describe personal goals to achieve financial success, including habits to practice and improve financial well-being, in a brief essay no longer than two-pages. The deadline to enter is April 22. An application packet is available at Nuvision’s EssayChallenge.com.
Nuvision Federal Credit Union is a $2.6 billion financial institution with 11 branches across Alaska in Anchorage, Eagle River, Wasilla, Kenai, Fairbanks and Juneau and a network of 27 branches in Washington, Wyoming, California and Arizona.