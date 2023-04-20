The Fairbanks North Star Ballet is presenting its spring gala this weekend, featuring the classic “The Firebird” as well as six original repertory pieces.
The idea behind the range of dance — classic and modern — fits the company’s goal of exposing Interior Alaska to the world of dance.
“Our mission is to present classical ballet to Interior audiences, but a lot of the other stuff we do has a contemporary bend to it,” Artistic Director Courtland Weaver said. “It’s great for the [dancers] and the audiences.”
The first half of the gala performances — on stage Saturday and Sunday in Salisbury Theatre — is comprised of “The Firebird” by Stravinsky. The ballet classic is a tale of good vs. evil, with Prince Ivan enlisting the help of the magical Firebird in his quest. The second half features six original repertory pieces, three of which are seeing their premiere.
This the company opted for more pieces, Weaver said, adding that the skill level of returning dancers is growing to the point that choreographers can craft more difficult pieces to perform.
“It gives these kids confidence in the process and confidence in themselves,” Weaver said.
The gala also features three guest artists. Alex Vrba of the Milwaukee Ballet is dancing Ivan in “The Firebird” and the male role in “Con Brio Pas de Deux,” Emiliano Rivera-Patton of the Austin Ballet is dancing the evil sorcerer Kashchei in “The Firebird,” and Ava Holzberger of Alaska Dance Theatre is dancing Tsarevna in “The Firebird.” Locally, Katya Wise and China Tokida of North Star Ballet are dancing the title role in “The Firebird.”
“What is interesting to me about it is the variety of stuff people are going to see,” Weaver said. “I love watching our dancers dance because they are so good. You sit back and enjoy their talent and what they are sharing.”
What: North Star Ballet’s spring gala, featuring Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” as well as original repertory pieces. Act I is “The Firebird” with choreography by Norman Shelburne. Act II consists of repertory pieces:
• “Con Brio Pas de Deux” with choreography by Courtland Weaver
• “Light Moving” with choreography by Wendy Walker (premiere)
• “Bereft” with choreography by Courtland Weaver
• “Laissez les Bons Temps Roulez!” with choreography by Elizabeth Parr (premiere)
• “Sway” with choreography by Wendy Walker
• “Rassemblement” with choreography by Wendy Walker (premiere)
When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23
Where: Salisbury Theatre, in the fine arts complex of the University of Alaska Fairbanks
FYI: Guest artists include Alex Vrba of the Milwaukee Ballet dancing Ivan in “The Firebird” and the male role in “Con Brio Pas de Deux”; Emiliano Rivera-Patton of the Austin Ballet dancing the evil sorcerer Kashchei in “The Firebird”; and Ava Holzberger of Alaska Dance Theatre dancing Tsarevna in “The Firebird.” Corporate sponsors of the gala include Rasmuson Foundation, Block Foundation, Ruby Marine, Alaska State Council on the Arts and Mt. McKinley Bank.
