North Star Ballet is hosting a slate of activities at its upcoming open house.
The fall open house is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1755 Westwood Way #1, inside Artisans Courtyard.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 6:58 am
Events include the Sue Perry Jordan Memorial Class and a chili feed, and guests can try out a new class, register for fall classes, ask questions, and get information on the ballet’s programs and events.
The ballet will be hosting a variety of free classes during the open house.
Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 907-451-8800 or emailing elizabeth@northstarballet.org.
The schedule is:
• 1-1:30 p.m.
Creative Movement (ages 4 – 5)
Beginning Contemporary (ages 10 and older)
Beginning Teen and Adult Ballet (ages 13 and older)
• 1:45-2:15 p.m.
Creative Movement (ages 6 – 7)
Beginning Youth Ballet (ages 8-12)
• 2:30-4 p.m.
Sue Perry Jordan Memorial Ballet Class. Donations go to fund the Miss Sue Scholarship.
Chili will be available from 2-4:30 p.m.
Youth dancers should wear North Star Ballet dress code if possible.
For boys, that a white T-shirt, black leggings and black ballet shoes with black socks.
For girls, it’s a plain, black, short-sleeved leotard with no skirt or decoration, pink or skin-toned footed tights, and pink or skin-toned ballet shoes.
Long hair should be styled away from the face in a bun, ponytail, braids, or similar.
If you do not currently own NSB dress code attire don’t worry.
Any comfortable clothing you move in will work, according to organizers. Leggings, t-shirts, sweats, shorts, leotards, tights, ballet shoes, socks, bare feet are all fine.
For more information, visit northstarballet.org.