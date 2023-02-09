North Pole High School’s Theatre of the North is wrapping the smash musical “Anything Goes” with two final performances this week. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the high school at 601 NPHS Blvd. Tickets, available at the door or online, are $15 general admission and $10 for students, seniors and military. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. The online ticket link is tinyurl.com/NPHActivities or you scan the accompanying QR code. The production also includes a silent auction and dessert auction.
North Pole High wraps up 'Anything Goes' with final performances
- Staff report
